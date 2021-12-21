More than 5,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Scotland.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 5,242 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed since Monday.

Among those positive tests, 367 new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified, taking the total in Scotland to 1,478.

In the past 24 hours nine new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 9,790.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,303 as of 12 December.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 39,493 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 14.9% were positive.

A total of 37 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 515 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,373,917, while 3,997,192 people have now received a second dose.

Third booster doses have been administered to 2,630,615 people.

