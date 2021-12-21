 A man dressed in a Santa Claus suit has mounted the Duke of Wellington statue in Glasgow.

The source of ammusement has become an unofficial Christmas tradition in the city over recent years.

Passing shoppers watched on, cheering the man during the incident outside the city's Gallery of Modern Art.

HeraldScotland: (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The statue of the Duke, which regularly sports a traffic cone hat, has been put in the festive spirit with a spot of tinsel. 

In previous years, police have been called to the antics - with a cherry picker once used by emergency services to remove them.

It is not yet clear if officers have been involved this year.

More to follow.