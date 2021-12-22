TWO young women were assaulted in a Glasgow Bar during the weekend, causing one to be treated in hospital for her injuries.

Police have begun enquires and are appealing for information after a 30-year-old threw a glass at a 21-year-old woman in Glasgow bar ‘The Social’.

The incident occurred on Sunday 19 around 10:45 when the older woman threw a glass and hit the 21-year-old. The glass then smashed and hit a further female aged 20 and caused an injury to her hand.

The 20-year-old was treated in Glasgow Royal Infirmary for the hand injury, and the other victim of the assault was uninjured.

After the assault, the female suspect exited the bar and was last seen turning right from Royal Exchange Square towards Queen Street.

Police continue to investigate the incident but are appealing to the public both inside and outside ‘The Social’ on Sunday evening.

Detective Constable Paul Campbell at Stewart Street CID said: “This was a totally unprovoked attack which has left a young woman with a serious hand injury.

“There must have been people in the bar area who witnessed this incident or may even have noticed the suspect in the bar prior to the attack taking place and I urge them to contact police immediately.”

“Anyone with information should contact police at Stewart Street Police Office via telephone number quoting incident number 3686 of 19 December 2021. Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.