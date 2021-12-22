Freezing rain is set to hit parts of Scotland this afternoon prompting a yellow weather warning for ice from the Met Office.
From 2pm on Wednesday afternoon to the early hours of Thursday morning, Scots have been warned that the wintery weather could cause travel disruption.
Scots have been urged to take care and told to expect a higher than normal chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, or accidents on roads and pavements.
There is also a small chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times, and a small chance that roads, pavements and cycle paths could become quite quickly impassable.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 22, 2021
Ice due to freezing rain across parts of Scotland
Wednesday 1400 – Thursday 0400
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/sNc3RkVbKx
There is also the slight chance that power cuts occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
The weather warning remains in place until 4am on Thursday morning and is set to affect most of Scotland.
The yellow weather warning covers the following areas: Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, Edinburgh, Midlothian, Scottish Borders, West Lothian, Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, and South Lanarkshire.
It comes as the Met Office issued its Christmas Day forecast, unveiling that Scotland could see a white Christmas for the first time in years as flurries are expected to fall for three days over the festive period.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.