FOR nearly all Scots this Christmas will be about spending time quality time with family in another Covid ravaged year.

But one sailor from Scotland is looking forward to enjoying the ultimate White Christmas away from loved ones – serving on board an exploration ship on its maiden voyage to Antarctica to support new climate change research.

Launchman Scott Thornton says he will not mind missing out on a family Christmas as he spends the festive period near the South Pole on a mission to support UK scientists.

He helped dock the state-of-the-art RRS Sir David Attenborough at Rothera Research Station on Friday.

Dumbarton-born Scott, 37, believes the excitement of being involved in RRS Sir David Attenborough’s first polar mission more than makes up for missing Christmas at home.

The Attenborough, named after the TV naturalist and BBC presenter Sir David, is at the forefront of understanding how the Earth's atmosphere and oceans are warming, and the impacts the temperature rise will have, in particular, on the ice-covered waters and lands of the Arctic and Antarctic. It is the ship the public wanted to call Boaty McBoatface in an online poll but were overruled by ministers.

Mr Thornton said: “To be honest, I think getting to sail on RRS Sir David Attenborough’s maiden voyage to Antarctica is the ultimate Christmas present. It’s like the golden ticket.

“I love Christmas but I’m used to being away and I know I’ll see my parents and brother when I get back but I’ve been so excited about this trip.

“Not everyone can say that they’ve spent been to Antarctica – it’s a real box ticker.

“Almost every day on ship is a working day so the chances are that we’ll be working on Christmas Day but we have plans to hold a Fakemas on another day.

“We’ll have a Christmas Dinner at some point and we’ve all organised a secret Santa. I’m in anticipation to see what I might get.

“The shipmate I’ve drawn really liked a knife I had a couple of trips ago and tried to order one, but it was not in stock. I’ve managed to source one so I’m looking forward to seeing him unwrap it and hoping that the good energy flowing will mean I might get something decent as well.”

The £200m 430ft-long Attenborough, a Polar Class 4 icebreaker, has spent the past year in shake-down trials around the British coast before embarking on its first expedition.

International senior scientific advisers used the Attenborough at the start of the COP26 climate conference as a platform to issue a statement about the urgent need to address the climate crisis.

The vessel must deliver supplies to the UK's main scientific base, at Rothera, on the continent's peninsula, as well as to other minor stations dotted around the Southern Ocean.

Able Seaman Scott’s duties as launchman include operating the ship’s cranes and driving and maintaining workboat Erebus and cargo tender Terror – used to approach the Bird Island and Signy research stations where the water is too shallow for Attenborough.

He added: “I have quality time with my parents, brother and wee Border Terrier to look forward to when I get back. We’ll go out for dinner somewhere nice and exchange gifts.

“I’ll send them all some texts on Christmas Day… if the wifi’s working.”

Attenborough was commissioned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) – part of UK Research and Innovation - and is operated by British Antarctic Survey (BAS).

The seman said he was thrilled to meet his ship’s namesake Sir David before setting sail – and revealed he constantly has the legendary BBC naturalist’s voice ringing in his ears.

He said: “Sir David pre-recorded numerous tannoy announcements for us as a favour. So everything from ‘No smoking on deck’ to ‘All personnel not sailing with the vessel, please disembark’ is in his dulcet tones.

“Even when we crossed the equator, Sir David announced, ‘King Neptune has been sighted on deck’. It is hilarious.”

It is experienced former Royal Auxiliary Fleet seaman Scott’s first trip to Antarctica and he added: “I’m so proud to be on this ship’s maiden voyage. Everything we do is a ship first and this is also actually my first trip south."

Minister for the polar regions, Amanda Milling said: “This magnificent ship is something everyone across the United Kingdom can take immense pride in. I’d like to wish everyone on board for its maiden voyage a Merry Christmas.

“The UK Government’s commitment to further investment in our Antarctic scientific infrastructure is putting British scientists at the forefront of polar research, as we lead the world on getting to grips with climate change.

“The UK’s presidency of COP26 in Glasgow last month, and our ongoing investment in science, demonstrates our determination to drive forward a greener future to save our planet.”