A yellow weather warning for ice which was in place in the early hours of Thursday morning has been extended in some parts of Scotland.

The warning which was issued by the Met Office yesterday was initially in place until 4am today and advised of the possibility of ice caused by freezing rain. 

Now in some areas it has been extended until 10am.

The Met Office has warned that freezing rain and icy patches may lead to travel disruption in some areas this morning.

 

It added that there is a higher than normal chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, or accidents on roads and pavements, a small chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times, and a small chance that roads, pavements and cycle paths could become quite quickly impassable.

The areas which remain affected by the warning are: Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, and Argyll and Bute.

 