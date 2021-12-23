A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued in some parts of Scotland as Christmas travel begins for the festive season.
It follows a yellow warning which was in place for ice in the early hours of Thursday morning after a night of freezing rain.
From 3pm on Thursday afternoon, snow is set to fall in some areas of the country, prompting a warning in place until 11am on Christmas Eve.
The Met Office has warned that the adverse weather conditions may cause some disruption to travel - which could affect those travelling for Christmas.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 23, 2021
Snow across many northern parts of Scotland ❄️
Today 1500 – 1100 on Christmas Eve 🎄#Snow may cause some travel disruption
2-5 cm possible above 300-400 metres
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/4vBPJ7OClT
Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
The forecasters said that initially snow will tend to be confined to areas above 500 metres or so, but during the evening snow will typically start to fall to 300 to 400 metres and perhaps fall to 200 metres in a few spots overnight.
The bulk of accumulations will be above 300 to 400 metres with 2 to 5 centimetres possible and in excess of 10 centimetres possible above 500 metres.
The areas which affected by the warning are: Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, and Argyll and Bute.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.