A bomb disposal unit was called following the unexplained death of a man in Kilmarnock on Wednesday afternoon.
At around 2.25pm on Wednesday, December 22, officers were called to Craigie Court following the sudden death of a man.
An item was discovered at the property which necessitated the attendance of the bomb disposal unit and as a precaution, a number of properties in the area were evacuated and roads were closed.
The item was assessed and was deemed safe and residents were advised that they could return home in the early hours of Thursday morning.
On Wednesday night, East Ayrshire Council tweeted: “We are currently supporting @AyrshireEPolice with the ongoing incident in Shortlees area, Kilmarnock. A temporary evacuation centre has been set up at Shortlees Community Centre for local residents and hot beverages will be provided.”
A statement released by Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to Craigie Court, Kilmarnock at around 2.25pm on Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 following the sudden death of a man. The death is being treated as unexplained and there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.
“Following enquiries, an item was discovered within the property that necessitated the attendance of EOD. As a precaution, a number of properties were evacuated and roads in the area closed.
“The item was assessed and deemed safe.
“Around 3.15am on Thursday, 23 December, the roads were re-opened and residents advised they could return home.”
