A MAN has been arrested and charged after allegedly creating a social media event for a Hogmanay party on Nicola Sturgeon’s street - and revealing the First Minister’s home address.
Police Scotland said a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with “communications offences”.
The man allegedly set up an event on Facebook titled “NYE street party @ sturgeons house”, which said it would be “bringing the celebrations to sturgeons”.
It was due to begin at 9pm on Hogmanay.
According to The Scottish Sun, the First Minister’s sister Gillian said: "My sister's personal address now shared all over social media as an event for a New Year party.
“Police been informed with your name. In case you are reading this.
“Looks like you are in for a Merry Christmas.”
She added: “Nic's security on to it.”
Other Facebook users called the event, which had around 700 people “attending” and 1100 “interested” in going, “irresponsible and dangerous”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with communications offences.
“He was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date."
