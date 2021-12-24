Hundreds of trains have been cancelled or disrupted on Friday as travel chaos continues while ScotRail staff self-isolate.

Train services throughout the week have been disrupted as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads.

More than 200 services on Christmas Eve have been cancelled throughout the day, potentially causing chaos for those trying to travel for the festive period.

On ScotRail’s Journey Check website the cancelled services state that this is "due to a member of on-train staff being taken ill".

Due to staff shortages dozens of trains which are still running will be formed of shorter carriages.

ScotRail said that due to physical distancing on the affected services, customers may wish to make alternative travel plans.

“We’d like to say sorry to our customers who are being inconvenienced as a result of an increase in the number of our staff self-isolating.

“We'll keep you updated and as mentioned, we'll share all the latest information regarding services at JourneyCheck.com/Scotrail.”

On Thursday, more than 6,000 new positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded by the Scottish Government.

Of the new cases, the Omicron variant accounted for 674 bringing the total to 2,326.