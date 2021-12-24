The Met Office has issued a Boxing Day yellow weather warning for snow as blizzard conditions set to hit parts of Scotland.
It may not be the white Christmas many had hoped for but snow is set to sweep over parts of southern and central Scotland.
Those planning on Boxing Day walks have been warned that temporary blizzard-like conditions may be encountered above around 300 or 400 metres elevation and conditions will probably move into some hillier central parts of Scotland during Sunday morning, while snow turns back to rain further south.
The extent of snowfall is uncertain at this stage, and so it will be particularly worthwhile keeping up to date with the forecast.
The Met Office has warned that Snow and strong winds will probably affect some higher elevations, leading to possible disruption, mainly to travel.
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow or ice, leading to longer journey times by car, as well as by bus and possibly train services and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
The weather warning remains in place until 12pm on Sunday at present.
The areas affected are: Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Dumfries and Galloway, Midlothian, Scottish Borders, West Lothian, Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, and West Dunbartonshire.
