Police in Lochaber have launched an appeal after the body of a man was found in Glen Nevis on Christmas Day.
A member of the public found the body by the River Nevis at around 11am on Saturday, December 25.
Officers have said that there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.
The unidentified man is described as being aged 50 to 70, 6ft tall and of medium build.
He was bald with shaved grey or white hair at the sides and back, grey or white stubble and blue eyes.
When found, he was wearing two white t-shirts, blue jeans and desert style boots.
Detective Inspector Calum Smith said: “Our enquiries are ongoing but this death is not being treated as suspicious.
“The man remains unidentified and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.
“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0986 of 25 December.”
