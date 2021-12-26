CELTIC fans were today told to disperse after they travelled to Perth for their match against St Johnstone, despite new attendance limitations on Scottish football fans coming into place today.
After First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced new restrictions intended on tackling the Omicron Covid variant, only 500 fans are allowed inside football grounds as they come under the list of large-scale events with crowd limitations.
Pictures have emerged of Celtic fans standing outside McDiarmid park where the team took on St Johnstone for the SPFL Boxing day fixtures.
Police today confirmed that the fans were ‘dispersed’ from the ground.
Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers on patrol came across a small group gathered outside the football stadium on Crieff Road, Perth on Sunday 26 December. Officers engaged with them and they later dispersed."
The Celtic supporters were seen spectating the match with banners and flares before the police moved them away.
Restrictions on large-scale events, including football matches are to be reviewed in three weeks. However, in attempt to avoid any further disappointment, the Scottish football winter break has been brought forward with today’s games being the last of the year.
It means the winter break will take place during the time of the potential three-week restrictions, and an element of hope remains for more than 500 fans to return to football games in Scotland.
