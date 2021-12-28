ScotRail is cutting back its services during January as Covid-related absences are causing staff shortages.

Absences already led to some trains being cancelled in the run-up to Christmas and the rail operator has now altered its timetable between January 4 and 28.

The changes mainly affect services which would normally run between Mondays and Friday in the central belt.

Services are being withdrawn or amended from 12 routes at various times in the day.

Passengers have been asked to check the status of their journey before they head to the station.

Here are the changes in full: 

Glasgow - Neilston & Newton

The following services are withdrawn:

  • 0734, 0820, 1614, 1704, 1723 Cathcart Circle
  • 0657, 1725 Glasgow Central – Neilston
  • 0741, 1806 Neilston – Glasgow Central

Glasgow - East Kilbride

The following services are withdrawn:

  • 1633, 1707, 1733 Glasgow Central – East Kilbride
  • 0743, 0811 East Kilbride – Glasgow Central

Ayrshire, Inverclyde & Stranraer

The following services are amended:

  • 0730 Glasgow to Ayr will now call additionally at Miliken Park, Howwood, Lochwinnoch, Glengarnock and Dalry
  • 1631 Glasgow to Ayr will now call additionally at Paisley Gilmour St,Johnstone, Miliken Park, Howwood, Lochwinnoch, Glengarnock and Dalry
  • 1734 Glasgow Central to Ayr will now call additionally at Johnstone, Howwood, Glengarnock and Dalry
  • 0734 Ayr to Glasgow will now call additionally at Newton on Ayr, Barassie, Dalry, Glengarnock and Johnstone
  • 0829 Ayr to Glasgow has now been retimed and will depart at 0835

The following services are withdrawn:

  • 0745, 0829, 0900, 0932, 1000, 1030, 1200, 1531, 1640, 1717, 1747 Glasgow Central – Ayr
  • 0717, 0741, 0853, 1252, 1452, 1525, 1548, 1624, 1824, Ayr – Glasgow Central
  • 0814 Kilwinning – Glasgow Central 0722 Largs – Glasgow Central
  • 0827, 0906, 0925, 0955, 1155, 1355, 1727, 1826, 1925, Glasgow Central – Gourock
  • 0625, 0811, 0954, 1054, 1254, 1424, 1454, 1524, 1549, 1724, 1824 Gourock – Glasgow Central

Lanarkshire

The following services are withdrawn:

  • 0650, 0751, 0850, 1550, 1650, 1750, 1824 Glasgow Central to Lanark
  • 0653, 0752, 0852, 1649, 1753, 1923 Lanark to Glasgow Central

Glasgow – Edinburgh via Shotts

The following services are withdrawn:

  • 1703 Glasgow Central to Edinburgh
  • 0758, 1658 Edinburgh to Glasgow Central

Glasgow – Edinburgh via Airdrie/Bathgate

The following services are withdrawn:

  • 0753, 0823, 0853 Milngavie – Airdrie
  • 0555,1628 Airdrie – Milngavie
  • 1722, 1754 Milngavie – Bathgate
  • 0606, 0634, 0704, 1504, 1534 Bathgate – Milngavie
  • 0639 Hyndland – Edinburgh
  • 1451 Garscadden – Edinburgh
  • 1803 Edinburgh - Garscadden
  • 0552 Dalmuir - Edinburgh
  • 0831, 0849, 0920, 1853 Edinburgh – Bathgate
  • 1521, 1622 Bathgate – Edinburgh
  • 0653, 0723, 1553, 1623, 1653 Milngavie – Edinburgh
  • 0738, 1607, 1642, 1704, 1738 Edinburgh - Milngavie

 Glasgow – Maryhill/Anniesland

The following services are withdrawn:

  • 0703, 0803, 0904, 1607, 1711, 1803, 1902 Anniesland - Glasgow
  • 0633, 0735, 0833, 1534, 1642, 1738, 1837 Glasgow - Anniesland

Glasgow – Edinburgh via Cumbernauld & Falkirk Grahamston

The following services are withdrawn:

  • 0633, 0735, 0934, 1637, 1735 Edinburgh – Glasgow
  • 0700, 0756, 1656, 1756 Glasgow – Edinburgh

Edinburgh – Dunbar/North Berwick

The following services are withdrawn:

  • 1756, 1905 North Berwick - Edinburgh
  • 1715, 1817 Edinburgh – North Berwick

Edinburgh & Fife

Normal service between Fife and Edinburgh.

Please note following alterations of through services:

  • 0658 Tweedbank to Glenrothes starts from Edinburgh at 0809
  • 0758 Tweedbank to South Gyle starts from Edinburgh at 0903
  • 1549 Glenrothes to Tweedbank terminates at Edinburgh
  • 1652 Glenrothes to Tweedbank terminates at Edinburgh

Edinburgh & Glasgow – Stirling/Alloa/Dunblane

The following services are withdrawn:

  • 0657, 0749 and 0812 Stirling to Glasgow
  • 1633, 1706 and 1735 Glasgow to Stirling
  • 0602, 0701, 0759, 0900, 1803, 1900,1959 Dunblane - Edinburgh
  • 0549, 0648, 0746, 1649, 1749, 1849 Edinburgh - Dunblane

Edinburgh – Newcraighall-Tweedbank

The following services are withdrawn:

  • 0650, 0751, 1653, 1756 Edinburgh – Tweedbank
  • 0658, 0758, 0859, 1859 Tweedbank to Edinburgh

Normal service will apply on the following routes:

  • Glasgow – Barrhead, Kilmarnock & Carlisle
  • Glasgow – Paisley Canal
  • Glasgow – Edinburgh via Falkirk High
  • Edinburgh & Glasgow – Dundee/Arbroath/Aberdeen
  • Edinburgh & Glasgow – Inverness
  • Inverness – Inverurie/Aberdeen/Montrose
  • North Highlands
  • West Highlands