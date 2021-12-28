A COUPLE found dead in a Livingston home on Boxing Day have been named.
Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were found in a property in the Raeburn Rigg area of Livingston at around 11.40pm on December 26.
Police Scotland say a 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with their deaths. He is set to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
DCI Kevin Houliston, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell and everyone affected by this tragic incident.
“A continued presence may be seen in the area as officers continue with their enquiries but this was a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public.”
