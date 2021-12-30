Here are a selection of some of the most arresting images of the year.
The Scottish Parliamentary Election in May saw some familiar faces come and go.
The Covid-19 pandemic was an ever-present shadow over 2021.
Glasgow hosted the Cop26 climate conference, with politicians, protesters and activists all receiving a warm welcome.
Community spirit was always close to hand when truly needed…
The highs and lows continued in the sporting spectrum.
The Queen and her family took some solace in a return to the familiar sites and sounds of Scotland after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
