Hogmanay celebrations are toned down once again this year as coronavirus restrictions brought into place limit the number of people attending events.

With major events such as Edinburgh’s world famous Hogmanay street party cancelled, many Scots will have made plans to meet in smaller groups this year.

Wherever people are, whether celebrating the bells with family or friends, they may be relying on public transport over the festive period.

With limited services running, here’s a list of trains and bus services this Hogmanay.

Train travel

ScotRail have advised that on New Year's Eve, the last trains will depart earlier than normal and will begin to wind down at around 7pm.

Travellers have been warned that no ScotRail trains will run on New Year’s Day.

On January 2 the trainline are putting on a revised service on some routes, with an amended timetable in place until January 4.

The ScotRail website has a breakdown showing the last train on New Year’s Eve for each route which can be found here.

Due to strike action by the RMT Union, CrossCountry will only be able to run a limited timetable on New Year's Eve.

CrossCountry are advising customers not to travel on their services on Friday 31 December.

The rail service have advised that no trains will run between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, and Glasgow Central and Edinburgh due to strike action.

Buses

In Glasgow, on New Year’s Eve First Buses will run a Saturday timetable with additional journeys on services 1/1A, X11, X87 and 242. Service 202 will observe a normal Monday to Friday timetable.

Evening services will be curtailed at approximately 9pm and on January 1 no services will operate.

On January 2 and 3, a Sunday service will operate.

In Edinburgh, Lothian, Lothian Country and East Coast Buses have some changes to planned routes and timetables for the 30, 31 December and 1 January following the Scottish Government announcement on restrictions.

On Friday 31 December, the bus service will operate a Saturday service, finishing earlier than normal with last journeys through the city centre at approximately 9.30pm.

On the morning of 1 January 2022, they will no longer be operating our special Hogmanay Night Service as they do not anticipate sufficient demand for the night services.

On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, coach provider Megabus will run a near-normal service.