The Scottish Government has recorded more than 11,900 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 11,962 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
Thirteen deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The death toll therefore now stands at 9,858 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,372 as of December 19.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 60,818 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 22.6% were positive.
A total of 36 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 859 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,382,665 while 4,015,376 people have now received a second dose.
2,979,334 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
It is noted that there continues to be large volumes of tests being processed by labs; this and the festive period have impacted turnaround times for results.
The figures being reported today will include a backlog from before Christmas.
