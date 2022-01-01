TRAVEL disruption and gale force winds are set to batter parts of Scotland in the coming days as the Met Office have issued a Yellow warning for wind and snow.
Northern areas of Scotland have been issued the latest weather warning which is expected to heavily impact coastal areas of the country on Jan 4-5.
The Met Office warned that coastal routes and communities will be affected by ‘spray and large waves’, as 70mph winds head for Scotland.
It comes after communities in the north of Scotland were hit hard by Storm Arwen and Barra in November and December 2021, which left thousands without power for days on end.
Public transport is likely to be affected, as well as possible bridge closures which could cause major disruption.
A Met Office Spokesperson said: “Showers, accompanied by strong winds, will become increasingly frequent and wintry through Tuesday at all levels, before dying away Wednesday morning. Below 100 m, accumulations are most likely to be temporary and slushy.
“Greater likelihood of more significant accumulations (2-5, and in places 10-15 cm) above 200 m. In combination with winds gusting 50 to 60 mph, perhaps 70 mph on exposed summits, temporary blizzard conditions and some drifting of snow on higher level routes is likely.
“Gusts of around 70 mph on exposed coasts will generate some large waves and dangerous coastal conditions in a few places.”
The warning is in place from the very start of Jan 4 at 00:00 and will last throughout the full day and into the early hours of Jan 5 at 6am.
The impacted areas are:
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Perth and Kinross
Grampian
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
Orkney & Shetland
- Orkney Islands
- Shetland Islands
