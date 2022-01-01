People in Scotland have woken up to a warmer than usual New Year’s Day as temperatures have gone close to a record high.

Some temperatures across the UK have been the highest on record today, as a figure of 16.2 degrees was recorded in St James Park, London.

Scotland hasn’t experienced the same high temperatures as London, but a figure of 13 degrees comes close to the highest on record, which is 14.5 degrees, recorded in 1992.

The average temperature in December and the beginning of January is usually around 7 or 8 degrees.

Whilst we await confirmation of any new highest minimum #temperature records, St James's Park has now provisionally beaten the record for the warmest #NewYearsDay. Further temperature updates will be issued later pic.twitter.com/s3QIiFbNJP — Met Office (@metoffice) January 1, 2022

It made for some more bearable temperatures in Edinburgh as locals took part in the traditional ‘loony dook’.

With the official event cancelled due to Covid restrictions, an unofficial dip was organised in the shadow of the Forth Rail Bridge, and an intrepid bunch took to the Forth in style.

The extremely mild spell is driven by a subtropical flow of warm, moist air from the Canary Islands, further south in the Atlantic and also brings some cloud and outbreaks of rain to the UK.

A Met Office Spokesperson said: “The current weather pattern is bringing extremely mild conditions to the UK – perhaps reaching around 16.0 °C in some parts. We also expect some very mild overnight temperatures as well with minimum temperature records being broken in places.”

"The mild conditions are expected to remain into the weekend but is forecast to break down allowing an ingress of colder air from Tuesday, potentially bringing wintry showers and frosts.

“This is a temporary cold spell before we see a return to weather conditions coming from the Atlantic, bringing further bouts of strong winds and rain to the UK.”

It comes as Scotland prepares for a yellow weather warning in the North which will see the high temperatures fall and high winds take their place.

The Met Office warned that coastal routes and communities will be affected by ‘spray and large waves’, as 70mph winds head for Scotland.