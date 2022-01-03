A CARGO plane is making a dramatic rapid descent into Scotland after declaring a mid-air emergency.

The Bluebird Nordic flight BF6810 was travelling from Billund in Denmark to Reykjavík in Iceland when it signalled the alert shortly beyond Shetland.

It declared the Squawk 7700 at around 7.30am before making a dramatic u-turn and descent towards mainland Scotland.

An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft that has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.

The exact detail of the emergency is not yet known. 

 

 

The flight departed from the Danish airport at 7.08am and was due to touchdown in Iceland at around 9am.

Flight radar app 'Plane Finder' shows it rapidly dropped to an altitude of around 8000ft by 8am, down from 31,000ft when raising the alarm.

The flight crossed over into mainland Scotland at around 8.15am.

It appears to have landed in Glasgow Airport shortly before 9am.

The plane regularly flies between Dublin and Reykjavík.

Bluebird Nordic has been approached for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.