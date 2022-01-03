PEOPLE in Scotland are preparing for 'blizzard conditions' this week as the Met Office have issued a warning for snow and 70mph gusts of wind.

Heavy travel disruption is expected in areas of Scotland as the Yellow Warning comes into effect from midnight and lasts for a 30-hour period.

Scots on coastal areas are set to face the worst of the impending bad weather as the forecaster is predicting winds of up to 70mph, leading to large waves by seaside communities and travel routes.

There is also the possibility of 15cm of snowfall in higher areas of the country, but lower areas can also expect between 2-5cm of snow, but is likely to turn into 'slush'.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Showers, accompanied by strong winds, will become increasingly frequent and wintry through Tuesday at all levels, before dying away Wednesday morning."

"Below 100m, accumulations are most likely to be temporary and slushy. Greater likelihood of more significant accumulations (2-5, and in places 10-15 cm) above 200 m.

"In combination with winds gusting 50 to 60 mph, perhaps 70 mph on exposed summits, temporary blizzard conditions and some drifting of snow on higher level routes is likely. Gusts of around 70 mph on exposed coasts will generate some large waves and dangerous coastal conditions in a few places."

The warning will impact the majority of northern mainland Scotland, as well as some coastal islands and Shetland and Orkney, lasting from midnight tonight until 6am on Wednsday morning.

Travel disruption such as the Met Office predicts ferry routes and some train services being cancelled or delayed.

They are also predicting the closure of some bridges in Scotland and delays to high-sided vehicles on exposed routes.

Drivers are being urged to be cautious when out on the roads as Traffic Scotland took to social media to issue a warning.

The impacted areas are:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Perth and Kinross

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

Orkney & Shetland