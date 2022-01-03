MAJOR cuts to Scotland’s rail services caused by staff shortages are set to begin tomorrow.

ScotRail are withdrawing or amending services from 12 different routes throughout the country amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in their staff.

Absences already led to some trains being cancelled in the run-up to Christmas and the rail operator has now altered its timetable between January 4 and 28.

The rail operator announced the news before the new year and have stated that the alterations are mainly in the Central Belt of Scotland, but passengers from all areas of the country are being asked to check the status of their journey before heading to their local station.

ScotRail operations director David Simpson said: “Like most businesses, ScotRail is not immune to the impact of coronavirus.

“We’ve been working flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in really difficult and rapidly changing circumstances.

“As we continue to battle against the impact of coronavirus, we want to provide customers with a level of certainty, which is why we are introducing some temporary changes to our timetable from Tuesday, January 4 until Friday, January 28 2022.

“We’ve looked to spread these changes out across the day where possible to minimise the impact on our customers, but people should plan ahead and continue to check the train times right up until they arrive at the station.

“We urge anyone travelling with us to stay safe and continue to follow government guidance.

“This includes maintaining good hand hygiene and wearing a face covering for your entire journey.”

Here are the changes in full:

Glasgow - Neilston & Newton

The following services are withdrawn:

0734, 0820, 1614, 1704, 1723 Cathcart Circle

0657, 1725 Glasgow Central – Neilston

0741, 1806 Neilston – Glasgow Central

Glasgow - East Kilbride

The following services are withdrawn:

1633, 1707, 1733 Glasgow Central – East Kilbride

0743, 0811 East Kilbride – Glasgow Central

Ayrshire, Inverclyde & Stranraer

The following services are amended:

0730 Glasgow to Ayr will now call additionally at Miliken Park, Howwood, Lochwinnoch, Glengarnock and Dalry

1631 Glasgow to Ayr will now call additionally at Paisley Gilmour St,Johnstone, Miliken Park, Howwood, Lochwinnoch, Glengarnock and Dalry

1734 Glasgow Central to Ayr will now call additionally at Johnstone, Howwood, Glengarnock and Dalry

0734 Ayr to Glasgow will now call additionally at Newton on Ayr, Barassie, Dalry, Glengarnock and Johnstone

0829 Ayr to Glasgow has now been retimed and will depart at 0835

The following services are withdrawn:

0745, 0829, 0900, 0932, 1000, 1030, 1200, 1531, 1640, 1717, 1747 Glasgow Central – Ayr

0717, 0741, 0853, 1252, 1452, 1525, 1548, 1624, 1824, Ayr – Glasgow Central

0814 Kilwinning – Glasgow Central 0722 Largs – Glasgow Central

0827, 0906, 0925, 0955, 1155, 1355, 1727, 1826, 1925, Glasgow Central – Gourock

0625, 0811, 0954, 1054, 1254, 1424, 1454, 1524, 1549, 1724, 1824 Gourock – Glasgow Central

Lanarkshire

The following services are withdrawn:

0650, 0751, 0850, 1550, 1650, 1750, 1824 Glasgow Central to Lanark

0653, 0752, 0852, 1649, 1753, 1923 Lanark to Glasgow Central

Glasgow – Edinburgh via Shotts

The following services are withdrawn:

1703 Glasgow Central to Edinburgh

0758, 1658 Edinburgh to Glasgow Central

Glasgow – Edinburgh via Airdrie/Bathgate

The following services are withdrawn:

0753, 0823, 0853 Milngavie – Airdrie

0555,1628 Airdrie – Milngavie

1722, 1754 Milngavie – Bathgate

0606, 0634, 0704, 1504, 1534 Bathgate – Milngavie

0639 Hyndland – Edinburgh

1451 Garscadden – Edinburgh

1803 Edinburgh - Garscadden

0552 Dalmuir - Edinburgh

0831, 0849, 0920, 1853 Edinburgh – Bathgate

1521, 1622 Bathgate – Edinburgh

0653, 0723, 1553, 1623, 1653 Milngavie – Edinburgh

0738, 1607, 1642, 1704, 1738 Edinburgh - Milngavie

Glasgow – Maryhill/Anniesland

The following services are withdrawn:

0703, 0803, 0904, 1607, 1711, 1803, 1902 Anniesland - Glasgow

0633, 0735, 0833, 1534, 1642, 1738, 1837 Glasgow - Anniesland

Glasgow – Edinburgh via Cumbernauld & Falkirk Grahamston

The following services are withdrawn:

0633, 0735, 0934, 1637, 1735 Edinburgh – Glasgow

0700, 0756, 1656, 1756 Glasgow – Edinburgh

Edinburgh – Dunbar/North Berwick

The following services are withdrawn:

1756, 1905 North Berwick - Edinburgh

1715, 1817 Edinburgh – North Berwick

Edinburgh & Fife

Normal service between Fife and Edinburgh.

Please note following alterations of through services:

0658 Tweedbank to Glenrothes starts from Edinburgh at 0809

0758 Tweedbank to South Gyle starts from Edinburgh at 0903

1549 Glenrothes to Tweedbank terminates at Edinburgh

1652 Glenrothes to Tweedbank terminates at Edinburgh

Edinburgh & Glasgow – Stirling/Alloa/Dunblane

The following services are withdrawn:

0657, 0749 and 0812 Stirling to Glasgow

1633, 1706 and 1735 Glasgow to Stirling

0602, 0701, 0759, 0900, 1803, 1900,1959 Dunblane - Edinburgh

0549, 0648, 0746, 1649, 1749, 1849 Edinburgh - Dunblane

Edinburgh – Newcraighall-Tweedbank

The following services are withdrawn:

0650, 0751, 1653, 1756 Edinburgh – Tweedbank

0658, 0758, 0859, 1859 Tweedbank to Edinburgh

Normal service will apply on the following routes: