A YOUNG man has died six days after he was involved in a fatal road crash in the Scottish Borders.

Police have revealed that the victim of two-car crash on December 27, 2021, was a 20-year-old male.

The man, who has been named as Mason Mackenzie spent six days in hospital for critical treatment following the crash but sadly died of his injuries yesterday afternoon (January 2) and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, Police have said.

The incident happened on the A7 approximately half a mile north of Galashiels at around 9:10pm.

It involved two Seat Ibiza cars, one black and one red. Mason was driving the red vehicle and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after emergency services attended the scene.

Tributes have poured in on social media for the 20-year-old who was described by his friends as 'the kindest soul'.

Police are still looking for any information that could tell them the circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Mark Banner, of Scottish Borders Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the deceased’s family at this sad time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

“We're also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or motorists with dash-cam footage from around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 3191 of 27 December, 2021.”