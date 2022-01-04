EXTREME winds and blizzard like conditions are beginning to cause travel disruption across Scotland today as the Met Office’s yellow warning for wind, ice and Snow remains in effect.

Scots are being told to travel with caution in northern areas of the country and some are experiencing delays on public transport.

Police Scotland have issued a warning for much of the north and urged drivers to travel with care.

The weather warning has been in place since midnight last night and will remain in effect throughout the day and into the early hours of Tuesday.

Those travelling to or commuting to both Shetland and Orkney have been experiencing major delays and cancellations from as early as yesterday morning.

More cancellations have already been issued by Orkney Ferries Ltd this morning, who have cited ‘weather conditions and tidal heights’ as their reason for the disruption,

This morning’s ferries were cancelled, but the scheduled departures this afternoon have yet to be decided on whether they will go ahead or not.

Due to prevailing weather conditions and predicted tidal heights on Tuesday 4th January, all scheduled morning sailings on the Shapinsay Service are cancelled and all afternoon sailings on this service are under review. — Orkney Ferries Ltd (@OrkneyFerries) January 4, 2022

Traffic Scotland have also issued a warning this morning informing the public of several roads which are affected. They published footage alongside the warning of the A87, A82, A95, A9, and A90 which are covered in snow.

Scotland’s road maintenance service BEAR have said they are out in full force in norther areas of the country with ‘gritters out treating routes & dealing with any snow’. However, they also issued a message of caution to those travelling on the roads.

Heavy Snow is being reported in Aviemore, and the extreme weather seems to be already affecting driving conditions.

Traffic Scotland reported a road traffic collision today on the A95 just outside the Scottish holiday resort.

They said: “Reports of an RTC just north of Aviemore. Traffic slowing in the area this morning, Heavy snowfall affecting the route so do take care."

Locals on Orkney have so far experience the brunt of the bad weather with the Orkney News reporting severe gales, and urging residents to remove any vehicles from seafronts to avoid high waves caused by the winds.