Concern is growing for a missing Scots woman who was last seen leaving a house party on New Year’s Day.

The family of 28-year-old Alice Byrne have released an updated sighting stating she was last seen at around 10am, January 1, on Marlborough Street in the Portobello area of Edinburgh.

The latest sighting placed Alice in Portobello eight hours after she was previously seen at 2am on Bath Street attending a beach party on Hogmanay.

Ms Byrne is described as being white, around 5ft 6ins in height and of medium build with short black hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing an orange jacket, black top, black jeans and white trainers. She was carrying a black rucksack.

In the latest missing person poster released by family and friends on social media, it is said that she was last seen wearing a long black t-shirt and black jeans.

It is understood that Ms Byrne is vulnerable and left home without her mobile phone.

Inspector Keith Scott said: “It is out of character for Alice not to keep in contact with her family and friends. We are becoming increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and we are working to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well. Searches and enquiries have been ongoing since she was reported missing, and we are now asking the public for any assistance they can provide.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Alice since Saturday morning, or anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible. I would appeal to Alice herself to contact us if she sees this appeal. Contact 101 quoting reference 0647 of 2 January.”