A Scottish man who moved to the US has been charged with allegedly killing his wife in their Mississippi apartment.
Wayne Fraser, who is originally from Aberdeen, was married to 55-year-old Natalie Ryan-Fraser who was found dead on December 30 following what appeared to be a fatal shooting.
Mrs Ryan-Fraser, who used a wheelchair, was visiting her 45-year-old husband from San Angelo, Texas, at a rented flat in Caledonia, Mississippi where he was living and working.
Police were called to the property at around 8am on Thursday after claims that a gun was fired.
University instructor Mrs Ryan-Fraser was found dead at the scene while Mr Fraser was arrested.
Authorities recovered a 9-millimeter handgun, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.
Mr Hawkins said the investigation is in the “preliminary stages” and Mr Fraser is being held in Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.
The Daily Record reported that the president of Angelo State University where Mrs Ryan-Fraser worked, Dr Ronnie Hawkins sent an email to staff and students on Friday night which read: "It is with a heavy heart that I notify our campus community of the loss of one of our long-term faculty members, Natalie Ryan.
"Natalie was a senior instructor in English and Modern Languages, and made an impact on the lives of countless students.
"On behalf of ASU leadership, we extend our deepest sympathy and support to her family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time. Natalie made a difference in the lives of many and will be missed."
Bail has been set at $500,000 for Fraser.
