PARTS of Scotland are bracing for "thundersnow" with travel disruption and poor cnditions forecast.

The Met Office, who previously issued a 42-hour weather warning for snow and high winds in parts of northern Scotland, have now published an alert to the public across the central belt.

"Blizzard-like conditions" hit the north of Scotland on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing multiple road closures and public transport cancellations between the mainland and coastal islands.

Now, forecasters say that from Friday a large propostion of the population should prepare themselves for icy roads, lightning strikes leading to power outages, and travel disruption.

The Met Office are predicting more of the same as the weather adapts and brings the possibility of lightning storms which can create "thundersnow". It is caused by an expected warm gust of air from the south west colliding with cold winds from the north.

When thundersnow occurs at night the lightning appears brighter - this is because the light reflects off the snowflakes.

Strong winds and heavy snow showers continuing across Scotland this evening ⚠️



Clear skies and wintry (#rain #hail, #sleet, #snow) showers elsewhere ❄️#Icy stretches developing ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/qRBlsMCPW3 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 4, 2022

A Met Office spokesperson said:“Power outages are possible with a risk of isolated lightning strikes.

“Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west overnight Thursday into Friday are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow for areas above 200m (mainly around 2-5 cm, possibly as much as 10 cm over highest ground where showers are most frequent).

“Falling snow below this level may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which then may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough.”

A warning is in place for snow from 10am until 4pm on Thursday, and again from midnight until 10am on Friday.

The affected areas are from the tip of north west Scotland and Stornoway, stretching all the way down the coast covering all of the countries western coastal isles, central mainland and to the Scottish borders.

Traffic Scotland have said road conditions are difficult to drive on and are urging everyone to remain cautious.

A police safety warning remains in place for the north of Scotland.

Road Maintenance firm BEAR Scotland remain out on the roads in full force this morning, as they attempt to grit as many roads as possible which are blanketed in ice or snow.

After a busy night, we still have 19 gritters out monitoring conditions and patrolling for any snow - please #TakeCare & #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/aZXj8mfu0c — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) January 5, 2022

The affected areas in full are:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Falkirk

Stirling

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde