A MAN arrested in connection with the death of teenager Amber Gibson appeared in court charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Stephen Corrigan appeared this afternoon at Hamilton Sheriff Court and made no plea during a private appearance.
A spokesperson for the Crown Office said the 43-year-old was remanded in custody and his case committed for further examination by prosecutors.
Amber went missing in Hamilton on November 26 last year and her body was found two days later in Cadzow Glen, Hamilton, not far from where she was last seen.
The 16-year-old had been living in a South Lanarkshire Council residential unit in Hillhouse at the time of her disappearance.
Days later her older brother Connor Gibson, 19, was arrested in connection with her death.
He also appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court charged with sexual assault, murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice before being remanded in custody.
Yesterday Police Scotland confirmed a second arrest had been made.
A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Amber Gibson.
“The 43-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court tomorrow.”
Amber would have turned 17 on New Year's Day with family and friends taking to social media to remember her on her birthday.
