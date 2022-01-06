Thousands of pounds worth of jewelery and car has been stolen, as police launch an investigation into a housebreaking in the north east.

Officers in the North East are appealing for information following the incident which occured in the run up to the festive period.

A car was broken into and jewelery with a value of £2,500 was stolen from an Aberdeen property on South Anderson Drive.

The stolen car is described as being a grey Mazda 3, registration number SA09 UPZ.

However officers are still unsure of when the theft took place exactly as it possibly happened in the middle of the night.

Investigators believe that the incident occured between 2pm on Thursday, December 23, and 7am on Friday December 24, 2021.

Now, they are appealing to the local residents who have any video footage of the night.

Detective Constable Jordan Cheyne, of North East CID, said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

“I would also urge anyone who may have seen this vehicle to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Likewise, if anyone was in the area and has dash-cam footage, CCTV or doorbell cameras I would encourage you to check your footage for anything of relevance.

“Although the property was secure, I would also like to take this opportunity to remind homeowners to review their security - make sure to keep your doors and windows locked at all times.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1164 of 24 December, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.