People in Glasgow have been urged to only attend A&E with 'urgent or life-threatening' conditions amid unprecedented demand on emergency services.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said units across the board areas were all operating well over normal capacity, which it said was having a huge impact on service provision.

Dr Scott Davidson, Deputy Medical Director for Acute Services for NHSGGC, said staff were continuing to see patients with symptoms that could be managed by a GP or pharmacy.

The Herald told how ambulances were diverted from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to Glasgow Royal Infirmary on Tuesday night after the larger hospital reached capacity.

Paramedics were said to be facing waits up to eight hours to transfer patients to the QUEH.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran said yesterday that "due to current pressures" ambulances were also being diverted from University Hospital Crosshouse to University Hospital Ayr for a short period of time "in the interests of patient safety".

Glasgow's health board said the public could help ease pressure by calling NHS 24 or 111 to ensure they are directed to the most appropriate service.

Dr Scott Davidson, Deputy Medical Director for Acute Services for NHSGGC, said: “Our A&Es remain open and continue to assess, treat and admit emergency patients, however they are extremely busy and staff are facing huge challenges to ensure we’re able to treat patients safely and as quickly as possible.

"We continue to see large numbers of people attending with symptoms that could be managed by speaking to a GP, local pharmacy, or, by calling NHS24 on 111 before attending A&E.

“As a result of current demand at A&E, people are facing long wait times and our staff are under severe pressure.

“There are other services geared up and ready to see and treat you.

"If you’ve had a slip, trip or fall, we have numerous Minor Injuries Units (MIUs) across NHSGGC which can look after you, including if you’ve broken a limb

“Unless very urgent or life-threatening, please do not attend our A&Es unless you are referred.”