SCOTLAND's flytipping hotspots have been revealed, with one area alone amassing nearly 50,000 reported cases in the last two years.
SNP ministers have been criticised over the nationwide figures, which show only 34 of almost 135,000 incidents since September 2019 have been reported to prosecutors.
The Scottish LibDems said the figures show that the lack of action means the Scottish Government has "effectively legalised flytipping on an industrial scale".
Figures released under freedom of information requests to each of Scotland’s councils show only eight local authorities passed cases to the procurator fiscal for prosecution.
Scotland's flytipping hotspots can be seen below:
Of the 30 councils which provided responses to requests, a total of 134,974 fly-tipping incidents were reported since September 2019.
Glasgow City Council reported the highest number of incidents with 48,539, followed by Edinburgh with 25,717.
Aberrdeen and East Lothian were the two areas that failed to respond.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We want a Scotland that is free of the blight of fly-tipping and last month we proposed a bold set of measures to tackle this issue.
“These include more than doubling the fines for fly-tipping and developing best practice guidance to support authorities with powers to issue fines.
“We are also looking at the possibility of using civil penalties to enforce offences.
“These actions will send a strong message that this behaviour will not be tolerated, and help make our streets, countryside and public spaces free of illegal dumping.”
