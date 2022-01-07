DRIVERS on Scotland's busiest motorway were left stranded this morning as heavy snow caused treacherous conditions.

Motorists on the M8 have been warned they could face lengthy disruption as a Met Office warning for snow and ice comes to fruition.

A speed limit of 30mph has been put in place for large chunks of the road to ensure driver safety in the potentially dangerous conditions

Traffic Scotland have been updating the public on their website and social media pages this morning and have multiple reports of vehicles stranded due to snow.

Junction 7 of the M8 eastbound was closed at 730am this morning with cars stuck, and gritter teams en route to help resolve the situation.

NEW❗️ ⌚️07:32#M8



exit slip road E/B at J7 blocked due to the poor weather conditions in the area⚠️



Multiple vehicles are currently stuck in the snow



TRISS and our gritter team are on route@SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/X89h7d0sIt — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 7, 2022

The same conditions hit commuters and motorists further down the M8 at junction 16 as more vehicles became stranded in the heavy downpour.

Bear North West Trunk Roads said there is snow on routes including the A82 in the Glencoe and Tyndrum area, the A9 and the A83.

Meanwhile, police in East Dunbartonshire tweeted: “Please take care if you need to head out in your car this morning.

“There are a number of vehicles abandoned throughout East Dunbartonshire due to the weather. Stay at home if you can, and travel later once the roads are a bit clearer.”

Busy morning out on the Network with snow falling across most areas. The gritters are out and will remain out through the risk period. Please give them room to work and slow down and drive to the conditions. Time for a quick refill for #Gritsyouthru #WINTER pic.twitter.com/8rbvwSJyUc — Amey SW Trunk Roads (@SWTrunkRoads) January 7, 2022

The Met Office warning is in force until midday on Friday and covers Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Grampian and the Highlands.

It warns of a risk of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and says that snow showers are likely.

The warning states: “Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts.”

