GRITTERS have been hitting the roads in full force this morning and in recent days.
As temperatures have dropped to freezing point across the country, and heavy snow has covered many roads in the central belt and up north, Scotland's road maintenance crew have been making the roads as safe as possible.
Scotland's gritters have risen to prominence in recent years due to their hilarious names and a website that allows you to track their movements, and people are loving their names.
Each gritter has a more hilarious name than the last, with titles ranging from 'Basil Salty' and 'Walter the Salter' to 'Gonnae Snow dae that?' and 'William Wall-Ice'.
A total of 230 gritters operating from over 40 depots around the trunk road network now make up Transport Scotland's winter fleet.
Here's a list of the gritter names:
Amber Snowy
Arctic Angel
BFG Big Friendly Gritter
Blizzard Bear
Chilly Connolly
Darth Spreader
Check out the current gritter names and where they are treating the roads this snowy, cold morning here https://t.co/9TL1YCJmU7— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 7, 2022
and if you can come up with better, let @SWTrunkRoads know! https://t.co/RFOygrNqCI
David Plowie
For Your Ice Only
Fred
Gangsta Granny Gritter
Grit A Bit
Grit Expectations
Gritallica
Gritney Spears
Gritter Bug
Grittest Hits
Grittie McVittie
Grittle Mix
Gritty Gonzales
Gritty Gritty Bang Bang
Han Snow-lo
I Want To Break Freeze
Ice Breaker
Ice Destroyer
Ice Queen
Jeremy Brine
Lew-Ice Capaldi
Licence To Chill
Luke Snowalker
Meltin' John
Mr Plow
Mrs Gritter
My Name’5 Doddie
Nitty McGritty
Penelope Gritstop
Plougher O’Scotland
Polar Bear Explorer
Polar Patroller
Ready Spready Go
Rumble
Salty
Sandy The Solway Salter
Scotland’s Bravest Gritter
Sir Andy Flurry
Sir Grits A Lot
Sir Salter Scott
Slippy McGritty
Snow Bother
Snow Destroyer
Snow Dozer
Snow Trooper
Snowball
Snowbegone Kenobi
Snowkemon Go
Sophie Salt
Spready Mercury
Sprinkebell
Sprinkles
The Golden Great Gritter
The Grittest Snowman
The Incredible Ice Bear
The Snow Buster
The Snow Solution
The Winter Explorer
True Gritter
Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie
What's your favourite? Let us know!
