Areas across Scotland woke up to snow this morning, bringing widespread travel disruption and delays.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been in place since Thursday, however just how long is it expected to last?
Here's what you need to know...
How long will the snow last in Scotland?
The Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice currently covers Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Grampian and the Highlands.
It is in place until midday on Friday.
After this, conditions across the country are set to dry up, however temperatures are likely to hover between 0 and 4 degrees in most areas for the rest of Friday.
Overnight, the temperature will remain cold, but in the early hours of Saturday a band of rain will be blown in from the west.
We can expect rain and wind for much of Scotland on Saturday morning, with temperatures rising throughout the day.
These slightly warmer temperatures are currently forecast to remain throughout next week.
READ MORE: Scotland weather LIVE as heavy 'thundersnow' brings travel disruption
What does a yellow weather warning for snow and ice mean?
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice means we can expect:
- Travel delays on roads with a small chance of some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- Probably icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.