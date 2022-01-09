More than 7,500 new coronavirus cases have been recorded during the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 7,561 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported since Saturday.

However, these numbers may not show the full volume of cases due to the large number of tests being processed.

A disclaimer which accompanied today's statistics says: "There continues to be large volumes of tests being processed by labs; this has impacted turnaround times resulting in delays between specimen’s beings taken and results being received and reported. Public Health Scotland are continuing to monitor the situation."

Three new deaths have also been registered of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 days. Deaths recorded on Sunday are likely to be low as registry offices are closed.

The overall death toll now stands at 9,905 since the beginning of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon — Free lateral flow test scaling back reports 'utterly wrongheaded'

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,470 as of 2 January.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 38,423 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 23.2% were positive.

READ MORE: Omicron is pushing the NHS to the brink - even if it is milder

A total of 55 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,382 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,391,558 while 4,045,667 people have now received a second dose.

In total, 3,101,096 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.