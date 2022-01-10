A MAN has been arrested and charged over the alleged murder of a Greenock man and is due in court today.
Police say a 27-year-old man has been taken into custody and charged with the murder of Adam Anderson.
Mr Anderson was discovered in a car park off Ann Street, Greenock, at around 3.50pm on January 2.
The 22-year-old was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but died a short time later.
Police released the information about the incident, but later confirmed they were treating the disturbance as a murder case after a post-mortem examination was carried out.
Now, the accused is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff court today.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger said: “Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and friends at this terrible time.
“We would also like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation.”
