SCOTS fire chiefs have axed plans to cut call outs to 'emergencies' at hospitals, care home and hotels in the wake of concerns.

But the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has now said it is to forge ahead in a move to cut automatic fire alarm (AFA) call outs by 57%.

The Herald highlighted fears over which would have dramatically cut call outs by up to 85% to 'emergencies'.

The move came as new figures showed that 'unnecessary' blue light journeys rose from 53,000 in 2013/14 to 57,000 now.

Fire chiefs have been consulting on plans to dramatically and "safely" slash the number of call outs to false alarms, known as Unwanted Fire Alarm Signals (UFAS).

It has emerged that through three options, involving in one case non-attendance to all AFAs to non-domestic premises without a confirmed sign of fire, the cuts to call outs sought was between 61% and 85%.

An analysis worked out that it would help cut costs, drastically cut the hours firefighters spend on false alarms and even cut fleet carbon emissions making the service "a more environmentally sustainable organisation".

But Scottish Care, the largest group of independent sector social care providers across Scotland, raised concerns that the introduction of significant changes to emergency response could increase risk.

Now it has emerged the fire services has chosen an option that does ensure that fire appliances will continue to be mobilised automatically to any AFAs at hospitals, residential care homes and hotels.

The fire service says it is anticipated that 37,524 hours could now be released each year for firefighters to enhance their training – and carry out community safety work, including supporting the most vulnerable to stay safe from fires within the home.

SFRS Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Stevens said: “We are grateful to the public and our partners for sharing their views on our proposals.

“False alarms account for almost one third of fire and rescue activity across Scotland. They place a drain on front line services, increase risk to road users and cause interruption to the business sector and communities.

“The advantages of call challenging workplaces to reduce these callouts are clear,” said ACO Stevens.

“Making this change means we can carry out more training, community safety and fire prevention activity, as well as improving road safety and reducing our carbon impact."

The new move means there will be a call challenge for all AFAs from non-domestic premises unless exempt.

There will be no response if questioning confirms there is no fire, or signs of fire.

Mr Stevens added: “These unnecessary blue light journeys bring risks to our crews, other road users and pedestrians as well as impacting the environment with an estimated 575 tonnes of carbon emissions produced – the equivalent of heating 230 homes a year.

“Businesses will also experience less disruption as they no longer need to wait for us to attend to give the all clear after a false alarm.

“The legal responsibility for dealing with an AFA alert lies with the duty holder of a property and most UK fire and rescue services now seek confirmation of a fire before attending. Now the SFRS is making this change too.”

The fire service consultation admitted the proposals carried with them "an element of risk and uncertainty".

It said that any change to their response will be monitored to ensure there is not a risk to people or buildings.

They say that they would "regularly check and test" the fire safety arrangements of buildings where there is a 'sleeping risk' through its fire safety enforcement framework.

In a fire service analysis, there is a concession that the moves could cause "reputational damage".

But they say: "We will ensure our final decision considers the feedback of stakeholders and reflects any significant concerns they have.

"Any changes we implement following consultation will be done through a carefully planned and managed approach, which will include working with stakeholders who may be directly affected, to ensure they are prepared for any changes we make."