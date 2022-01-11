MOTORISTS have faced heavy delays this morning on a busy Scottish motorway after a three-car crash.
Emergency services have been called out to the scene of a road traffic collision on the M80.
All lanes northbound of junction five were restricted after the crash which occurred around 7:50am this morning.
The smash happened on the motorway around Auchenkilns, and traffic police have been working to re-open the lanes to get the busy morning commute flowing again.
UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 08:00#M80 Auchenkilns— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 11, 2022
Northbound now CLOSED at junction 5 due to an RTC
Police on scene
Please #UseAltRoute where possible#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/efIuqg5Q6X
Traffic Scotland has released information of the smash on its social media pages.
They have advised all drivers to approach the area with caution and said there are heavy delays on the run-up to the junction.
They said: “Northbound now CLOSED at junction 5 due to an RTC
“Police on scene”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45 am on Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, police received a report of a three vehicle road crash on the M80 at junction 5 northbound near Auchenkilns.
“Emergency services attended and the road was closed for a short time to allow the vehicles to be removed.
“There were no reports of any injuries.”
Certain northbound lanes have since re-opend but traffic is still congested on approach.
