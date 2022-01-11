OVO Energy, which bought Perth-based SSE's household supply business two years ago has apologised after it advised customers to do star jumps, cuddle pets and eat porridge to cut down energy bills and stay warm.

The energy firm, which is one of the UK’s largest suppliers, said it was “embarrassed” after it sent a link to a blog “containing energy-saving tips” to SSE customers.

It comes after concerns over the cost of living amid rising energy bills.

New analysis revealed that around 640,000 people across Scotland are finding their energy bills unaffordable due to low incomes.

Polling for Citizens Advice Scotland, carried out by YouGov, found that 36 per cent of Scots adults find their bills to be too expensive.

Around 40 per cent said low incomes were the main reason - based on population estimates of people over 18, this works out at around 639,227 people.

Record wholesale price increases for gas and electricity have prompted the government to examine possible ways of mitigating the effect on household bills, after Tory MPs called on Boris Johnson to act and help consumers.

Campaigners fear fuel poverty could hit the highest level since records began unless the government intervenes, warning that six million UK homes may be unable to pay energy bills after a further price hike in spring.

The blog offered 10 tips on “keeping warming in the winter without turning up the heating”, which included advice such as wearing extra clothes and keeping the oven open after “you’ve finished cooking”.

The post also suggested people should keep the curtains open "when it's sunny, to warm your home naturally".

It said that people could “have a cuddle with your pets and loved ones”, and keep moving by “cleaning the house, challenging the kids to a hula-hoop contest, or doing a few star jumps”.

The post has since been removed by the company, so it could be updated with “more meaningful information for customers”.

An email sent out to customers of SSE Energy Services also listed 10 “simple and cost-effective ways to keep warm this winter”, such as “sticking to non-alcoholic drinks”, doing household chores, having “a cuddle with your pets and loved ones to help stay cosy” and “encouraging blood flow” by eating ginger but avoiding chilli “as it makes you sweat”.

Customers were also advised to drink more water, alongside the warning that the “warming feeling from wine or whisky is temporary as you’ll soon lose heat from your core and end up feeling even colder”.

Ovo said it recognised that that the content was "poorly judged and unhelpful".

"We are embarrassed and sincerely apologise," the supplier added.

"We understand how difficult the situation will be for many of our customers this year.

"We are working hard to find meaningful solutions as we approach this energy crisis, and we recognise that the content of this blog was poorly judged and unhelpful. We are embarrassed and sincerely apologise."

Ovo Energy bought SSE's retail division two years ago making it Britain's second biggest supplier of domestic gas and electricity.

It later said it intended to reduce staff as it automates customer service, but says that process is being brought forward.

Ovo said it was to close its operations in central Glasgow's Waterloo Street, Selkirk and Reading.

Jobs were also expected to go at offices in Perth, Cumbernauld and Cardiff.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters at a pharmacy in Uxbridge that he had discussed the cost of living pressures with Rishi Sunak on Sunday night and believes ministers have "got to help people, particularly on low incomes".

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is currently considering options to reduce costs for UK households, including a potential expansion of the Warm Homes Discount Scheme, which offers a £140 saving to 2.2m UK households.

He is also set to meet with disgruntled Tory MPs, having faced pressure from backbenchers to cut costs by £200 by removing VAT and environmental levies from energy bills.

Experts have predicted that rising wholesale fuel costs will result in a 50% rise in bills from April, when the latest change to the energy price cap takes effect.

If this comes to pass, an average household on a supplier's default tariff would face paying nearly £2,000 a year for gas and electricity, compared to under £1,300 at the moment.