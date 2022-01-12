A MAN has died following a multiple vehicle crash in South Lanarkshire.
Police have confirmed the death of a 29-year-old male who was involved in a three-car collision on Monday.
The incident occurred around 10am on Monday January 10 which involved two vans and a car on the Ayr Road, A70 near Rigside.
Three people were involved in the smash. A male driving a Vauxhall Astra van, another driving a Volkswagen Crafter van, and a woman driving a Nissan Micra car.
The driver of the Vauxhall van was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended. His next of kin are aware.
The occupants of the Volkswagen van were uninjured, while a female passenger from the Nissan was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment to a non-life-threatening injury.
Investigators are now working to address the circumstances of the fatality and have issued a public appeal for information.
Sergeant Craig McDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.
Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident, and I would urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to an officer to come forward.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam or any other footage which could help our enquiries.
“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0721 of 10 January, 2022.”
