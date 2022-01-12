SCOTLAND has recorded more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 7,606 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
A further 21 deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 9,971.
Of the 46,737new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 19.1% were positive, down from 29.5% on Tuesday.
A total of 59 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 54 yesterday, with 1,537 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall, up 95.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,394,756 while 4,054,752 people have now received a second dose.
A total of 3,145,537 people have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
