More than 600 motorists on Scottish roads were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs over the festive period.
The data which has been released by Police Scotland covers the period from December 1, 2021 to January 3, 2022.
Officers carried out 2,965 roadside tests and overall 628 drivers were detected for drink or drug driving offences.
Police said that their annual drink drug drive campaign was ‘intelligence led’ and a number of drivers had been reported by concerned friends, family, and colleagues.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “It is really disappointing to see that some people are still willing to take the risk of driving after consuming alcohol or drugs.
"Our campaign was intelligence led, with a number of drivers reported to us by colleagues, friends or family. Please continue to alert us to concerning driving behaviour as drink/drug driving remains a priority for us throughout the year. Everyone has a part to play in reducing road casualties and your information helps our officers to act quickly to stop drivers who are selfishly putting lives at risk by driving after consuming alcohol or drugs.”
A conviction for driving while under the influence of drugs will result in a minimum one-year driving ban, between three and 11 penalty points, a fine of up to £5,000 and/or up to six months in prison, and a criminal record according to the government website.
