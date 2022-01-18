More than 7,700 new coronavirus cases have been recorded during the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 7,752 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported since Monday.
Today's data now contains information gleaned from positive Lateral Flow Tests (LSTs).
In that time, 31 new deaths have also been registered of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 days.
The overall death toll now stands at 10,093 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,543 as of January 9.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
A total of 42 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,546 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,401,034 while 4,090,242 people have now received a second dose.
In total, 3,214,062 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
