A 12-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Falkirk.
The child was struck by a Ford Focus when she was crossing King Street, near to its junction with Union Street in Stenhousemuir on Monday at about 3pm.
Police and ambulance attended and the young pedestrian was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
She was later transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where hospital staff have described her condition as critical.
READ MORE: What time is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update and how to watch?
Officers are yet to confirm whether the driver, a 35-year-old man, was injured in the crash.
Police Scotland has since launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident.
Sergeant David Ross said: “This is a busy area and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.
“I would also appeal to drivers on the road at the time who have dash-cam footage to come forward too.
“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation into this crash should contact 101 with reference number 1792 of January 17.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.