A North Sea energy firm’s decision to bar staff and contractors from offshore work unless they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 has been branded “draconian”.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNR), which has a base in Aberdeen, will only allow staff and contractors vaccinated against Covid to be offshore.

CNR said worker safety was key, but the Unite union criticised the move, which has now come into force.

The change could affect up to one-in-five of the workforce, with the remainder vaccinated, according to Unite.

CNR operates platforms in the Ninian field, off Shetland.

In a statement to the BBC it said it had implemented "extensive measures" to reduce the risk of exposure and transmission of Covid-19 in its operations, including a vaccination policy.

"Our decisions are made with the health and safety of all company staff and individuals working with CNR International in mind," the company said.

"We have been liaising closely with contracting companies to encourage their offshore employees not yet vaccinated to join the majority of the offshore crew who are.

"This includes providing access to medical professionals, help in addressing any concerns or logistical barriers to vaccination, and granting exceptions, where appropriate. To date, the response to this approach has been positive, with a significant majority of our offshore workforce now vaccinated."

Unite Industrial officer John Boland said the union now wanted intervention and support from the Scottish government.

"Our position is that we support workers getting the Covid-19 vaccination but we are strenuously opposed to any mandatory vaccination policy," he said.

"Instead, education and communication should be used to encourage people to get the vaccine instead of workers in essence being told it's a jab or your job."

He added: "We will not hesitate to challenge any employer including CNR that disciplines or dismisses our members for exercising their right not to be vaccinated including the consideration of legal action."

The Scottish government said vaccination remained "critical" in the fight against Covid, and while it "strongly" recommended that individuals get vaccinated, it was not mandatory and remained a personal choice.

"Each employer will need to consider their own specific circumstances and make sure their approach is consistent with their obligations and relevant legislation", a spokesperson said.

"Our advice is that employers maintain a voluntary approach and encourage vaccination. Employment law is a reserved matter and the Scottish government has no direct power to intervene in contractual issues between companies and their employees."