More than 8,400 new coronavirus cases have been recorded during the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 8,495 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported since Tuesday, as the number of confirmed infections jumped by almost 750 from yesterday.
Today's data now contains information gleaned from positive Lateral Flow Tests (LSTs).
In that time, 29 new deaths have also been registered of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 days.
The overall death toll now stands at 10,122 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,675 as of January 16.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
A total of 44 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,571 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,401,876 while 4,092,558 people have now received a second dose.
In total, 3,223,113 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
