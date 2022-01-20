More than 8,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded during the past 24 hours for the second day running.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 8,262 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported, slightly fewer than Wednesday's total of 8,495 .
Today's data now contains information gleaned from positive Lateral Flow Tests (LSTs).
In that time, 27 new deaths have also been registered of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 days.
The overall death toll now stands at 10,149 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,675 as of January 16.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
A total of 43 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,514 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,402,666 while 4,094,680 people have now received a second dose.
In total, 3,230,767 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
