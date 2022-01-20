Access to free lateral flow tests (LFTs) could be ended by the UK Government in June, it has been claimed.

Despite previous statements that there were no plans to end the free test scheme by UK Government Ministers, it has emerged that health officials are now being asked to prepare to wind down the programme.

The Scottish Government has said it will oppose the move “while the public health need for them is so clear”, and that it had no plans to follow suit.

A document shared between health agencies to prepare scenarios for the change suggests that free tests for all would end in the summer, and instead be limited to care homes, hospitals and schools, and people with symptoms.

The UK Government has previously said it will end the universal free provision of easy-to-use LFTs at a "later stage", with individuals and businesses bearing the cost.

The Department of Health has declined to say what the tests cost, citing commercial contracts.

One source told Reuters news agency, which has seen the document, that tests can run to £30 pounds for a pack of seven.

The leak flies in the face claims made by Mr Zahawi that he “did not recognise” the story when it emerged a fortnight ago.

The UK Health Security Agency said that between 30 December and 5 January more than eight million LFDs were conducted, the highest weekly figure on record.

The document seen by Reuters shows that the timetable for the switch has been pushed back from earlier in the year because of the arrival of the Omicron variant.

The document says officials are now working on the premise that an online ordering system should be ready at the end of June to direct most people, excluding key workers and some others, to providers of paid-for LFDs in what is described as a "ramp down of the Universal Testing Offer".

A UK Government spokesman told Reuters: "We will continue to provide free tests as long as necessary. It is one of the most important lines of defence, alongside our vaccines programme.

"With cases remaining high, we continue to process millions of tests a day – more than any European country – providing a free LFD to anybody who needs one."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “the Scottish Government is not considering ending the provision of lateral flow tests (LFTs).

“LFTs continue to form a vital part of our public health response to Covid-19. We believe it is key that these tests remain free to those using them, and we will oppose any attempt by the UK Government to remove them while the public health need for them is so clear.

“The Scottish Government pays for lateral flow tests via funding arrangements as part of the UK-wide national testing programme.”