The United States Airforce has issued an apology to Scots last night after low-flying US fighter jets caused a "disturbance".

Scots in the Central Belt were left bemused after American jet fighters were spotted circling the area causing huge waves of noise.

The website Flight Radar showed that there were multiple US fighters over the UK on Thursday evening.

An MoD spokesperson had initially said they were "not sure" what the American fighters were doing in the area, but after The Herald contacted the US Air Force this morning, an apology was give to residents who were confused by the disturbance.

READ MORE: Scots left baffled after US fighter jets seen flying low over central belt

Public Affairs Officer for the US Air Force, Captain Marie Ortiz offered the apology as well as an explanation for the "routine training".

She said: “We can confirm that jets from the 48th Fighter Wing took off at 4.40pm yesterday from RAF Lakenheath headed for LFA16 airspace in Scotland to conduct night terrain following radar operations.

"This routine training, which is required for combat proficiency, entails aircrew flying at an altitude of 500-1000 feet. Routine trainings like this are a demonstration of our commitment to collective defence and cooperative security alongside the UK, and our other allies and partners in the region.

“While we take maximum care to avoid overpopulated areas especially during night operations to mitigate noise impacts, we apologise that last night’s operations caused a disturbance.”

The US fighter jet which flew over Scotland was a McDonnell Douglas F-15E Eagle. It was tracked flying over Scotland before heading south over the Border.

A second Boeing F-15 Eagle was also seen circling west of Norwich for some time.

Scots reacted to the unusual occurrence on social media last night.

Twitter user @teagsy_ wrote: “Not every day you go for a wee nap and get woken up by 2 fighter jets flying overhead. Why are USAF [US Air Force] jets flying over Scotland?”

Conor Mockler added: “Two US F15 fighter jets just flew over the central belt of Scotland - Actually thought the world was ending and life flashed before my eyes.”

User @alternateadman wrote: “Nice of the @RoyalAirForce or @10DowningStreet or @scotgov to advance warn folk there’d be American F-15 fighter jets low flying over towns and cities in Central Scotland at near supersonic speed.

“Lots of brown trousers in Lanarkshire.”